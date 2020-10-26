Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf hits top speed, shows off athleticism in chasing down defender after interception

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is one of the most freakishly athletic players in the NFL. And after his incredible play on "Sunday Night Football" against the Arizona Cardinals, Metcalf further solidified that statement.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw a pass intended for running back Chris Carson, but Cardinals safety Budda Baker came out of nowhere and intercepted the pass, and had a clear path to the Seahawks’ endzone with nothing but green grass ahead of him.

Metcalf, seemingly shot out of a cannon, chased Baker down, and eventually tackled him 90 yards down the field. Metcalf reached an incredible 22.64 mph on the full-on sprint and traveled 114.8 yards, making it the 2nd-fastest speed reached on a tackle this season, according to Next Gen Stats.

The incredible play paid off because the Cardinals were kept out of the endzone, and the team ended up turning the ball over on downs four plays later.

Metcalf didn’t provide much on the offensive side of the ball. He finished with only two catches for 23 yards on just five targets in the game. The second-year star wide receiver will look to get back on track against the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 8 matchup.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, were led by quarterback Kyler Murray, who completed 34 of 48 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns, and added 14 carries for 67 more yards and another score in Arizona’s 37-34 overtime win over the Seahawks. The Cardinals head into their bye next week.