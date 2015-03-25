Seahawks claim LB O'Brien Schofield off waivers from Cardinals

Linebacker O'Brien Schofield has been claimed off waivers by Seattle, giving the Seahawks another versatile option that could play outside linebacker or defensive end.

The move was made Saturday.

Schofield was waived by Arizona on Friday. He was a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2010 and started nine games at outside linebacker in 2012. Schofield had 36 tackles and four sacks in those nine games before an ankle injury ended his season.

At 6-foot-3 and 242 pounds, Schofield could fit with Seattle either at linebacker or as a pass rusher on the line of scrimmage.

Seattle released offensive tackle Jake Bscherer to clear a roster spot. Bscherer was signed in May after taking part in Seattle's rookie camp on a tryout basis.