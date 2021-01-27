Seahawks' Chad Wheeler walking away from NFL after 'manic episode' involving girlfriend

Chad Wheeler’s playing days in the NFL are over.

Wheeler, who was arrested last week after allegedly getting into a "physical fight" with his girlfriend, announced on his Twitter page that he’s stepping away from football to get his life in order after he allegedly grabbed his girlfriend, threw her on the bed, and choked her until she was unconscious because she wouldn’t bow down to him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wheeler was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of felony domestic violence, according to police records obtained by The Seattle Times.

"Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode," Wheeler wrote in the first of three tweets on Twitter. "I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to Alleah and her family.

"I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that Alleah gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening.

"It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed."

SEAHAWKS PLAYER ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY CHOKING OUT GIRLFRIEND UNTIL SHE WAS UNCONSCIOUS: REPORT

Wheeler, who was released on a $400,000 bond, is no longer with the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Wheeler, who began his NFL career in 2017 after starring at USC, got into the altercation in Kent, Wash., the Seattle Times reported.

In the police report, officers said they responded to a call that a woman had locked herself in a bathroom and called police, saying she feared she might be "killed" by Wheeler.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The girlfriend reportedly told the police she suffered a dislocated arm and was bleeding. Police stated that when they arrived at the scene, they heard screaming coming from the bathroom, where they found Wheeler standing next to his girlfriend, the Times reported.

After she regained consciousness, Wheeler reportedly said, "Wow you're alive?"

Wheeler, who was undrafted in 2017, signed with the New York Giants as a free agent following the draft. In 2019, he was cut and later signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad. He played in five games in 2020.