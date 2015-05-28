Seager's 2 HR, six RBI leads M's past Rays in extras

St. Petersburg, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - Kyle Seager put the Mariners ahead with a grand slam in the eighth, then homered in the 10th to give Seattle a wild 7-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Seager went 3-for-5 with a career-high six RBI, including a solo blast to straightaway center off Brad Boxberger (2-2) in the deciding 10th.

The homer was only needed after Fernando Rodney blew a three-run lead in the ninth, but the Mariners nevertheless won for the fourth time in five games. They will try for a three-game sweep when they wrap up their nine-game road trip on Wednesday.