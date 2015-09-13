Seager, Dodgers power past Diamondbacks 9-5

PHOENIX (AP) Corey Seager had four hits, including his first career homer, as the Los Angeles Dodgers went deep four times in a 9-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Joc Pederson, Adrian Gonzalez and Carl Crawford also homered for the NL West-leading Dodgers.

Seager, playing shortstop with veteran Jimmy Rollins only available for pinch-running duty because of injured finger, had three RBIs, scored three times and stole a base. He got help from a Diamondbacks fan who reached over the padding down the left-field line in the fifth inning to take a seemingly catchable foul ball away from David Peralta and Jake Lamb, and Seager then homered to right in the same at-bat.

J.P. Howell (6-1), the first of seven Dodgers relievers, got the last out in Arizona's three-run fourth to pick up the win.

Rubby De La Rosa (12-8) gave up six runs and nine hits in two-plus innings to fall to 0-3 against the Dodgers this season

Crawford began the game with his ninth career leadoff home run, a line drive just over the right-field fence. Then Chase Utley singled, took third on a two-out single by Andre Ethier and scored on a soft ground ball to second base from Seager that the Diamondbacks' Chris Owings juggled for a hit.

That gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and they went ahead 7-0 in the third on Gonzalez's leadoff home run, Ethier's run-scoring double, and RBI single for Seager and Pederson's two-run blast.

The Diamondbacks rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fourth and loaded the bases with two out, after Pete O'Brien's pinch RBI single and sacrifice flies for Nick Ahmed and Ender Inciarte.

Mike Bolsinger had thrown a wild pitch earlier in the inning to put runners in scoring position. He was replaced by Howell after an intentional walk to Paul Goldschmidt, and Howell got David Peralta to fly out to shallow left field to end the threat.

Seager made it 8-3 with his home run, and Inciarte cut the lead to 8-4 in the sixth with a single to drive in A.J. Pollock.

Peralta's 15th home run of the season, off the Dodgers' Luis Avilan, came in the seventh and Alex Guerrero added an RBI double in the ninth.

De La Rosa brushed back Seager with an inside pitch in the third, just before Seager singled up the middle. Both teams were warned by home plate umpire Brian O'Nora.

UMPIRING CHANGE

O'Nora joined the umpiring crew for the series in time for Saturday's game and worked home plate, with Jim Wolf out after being struck in the mask by a foul ball during the second inning on Friday night.

GAME TIME CHANGE

The Diamondbacks' regular-season finale on Oct. 4 against the Houston Astros has been changed from a 1:10 p.m. start time to 12:10 p.m, local time.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Crawford left the game for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning due to right hamstring tightness and is day to day, the Dodgers announced. Crawford missed 75 games with a strained right oblique earlier this season. ... C Yasmani Grandal (shoulder) returned to the lineup for the first time since last weekend. ... OF Yasiel Puig is testing his strained right hamstring at the Dodgers' spring training facility in the Phoenix area, but is not with the team at Chase Field for the series. ... Guerrero had an MRI on his sore left calf after he was hurt running out an infield hit Friday and left the game, but was running under trainer supervision before Saturday's game. ... 2B Howie Kendrick worked out Friday and will continue his rehabilitation from a left hamstring injury in Los Angeles with hitting and running Monday and Tuesday He's missed more than a month.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Zack Greinke (16-3, 1.68 ERA) is 8-2 in 13 road starts this season. He is 6-3 with a 3.62 ERA against Arizona in his career (13 starts), including a 5-2 mark at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks: LHP Patrick Corbin is 2-0 in his last three starts and 3-2 with a 3.82 ERA in six career starts against the Dodgers.