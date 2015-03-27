Seabrook hopes to be back for Game 6

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago defenseman Brent Seabrook seemed OK and said he felt good after taking a blow to the head in Game 3 of the Blackhawks' first-round series with Vancouver.

But he hasn't played since.

In the aftermath of a crushing hit from Canucks forward Raffi Torres last Sunday, Seabrook missed the next two games - both lopsided Chicago victories that have cut Vancouver's series lead to 3-2 entering Game 6 on Sunday.

Seabrook was back on the ice skating Saturday, hoping he can return to the lineup as the defending Stanley Cup champions try to even the series. A final decision won't come until Sunday.