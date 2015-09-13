SE Louisiana holds on to beat D II Florida Tech 28-17

HAMMOND, La. (AP) Solomon Parker and Ashton Henderson each had a fumble recovery for a touchdown to open the scoring and Southeastern Louisiana held on for a 28-17 victory over Division II Florida Tech on Saturday.

Ryan Sigers sacked Tech's Sean Ashley, forcing a fumble Parker picked up at the seven and ran in for a score. Tre' Bennett stripped Ashley and Henderson grabbed it and rumbled 45 yards for a score with 5:44 remaining in the opening quarter.

Ashley, who had 426 yards passing, hit Kenny Johnson on a 59-yard scoring strike to tighten the score to 14-10 with 33 seconds left in the first quarter.

Josh Denton scored from the one to give the Panthers a 17-14 lead with 9:29 left in the half. Southeastern Louisiana (2-0) retook the lead when Xavier Roberson scored from the two. Demarayeh Lane sealed the win with a 58-yard interception return for a touchdown.

