Scottie Pippen told Michael Jordan that he wasn't happy with 'The Last Dance' documentary

Many NBA fans were impressed with ESPN’s 10-part documentary “The Last Dance,” which highlighted one of the greatest athletes and dynasties in all of sports: Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

During the second episode of the documentary, Jordan’s teammate Scottie Pippen was viewed as being “selfish” for waiting until the start of the 1997-98 season to have surgery, and he was depicted in a very negative manner throughout the entire series.

Pippen told The Guardian in an interview published Sunday he told Jordan he wasn't happy without how he was portrayed and that he didn’t feel the series accurately told the story of his time with the Bulls.

“I don’t think it was that accurate in terms of really defining what was accomplished in one of the greatest eras of basketball, but also by two of the greatest players -- and one could even put that aside and say the greatest team of all time,” Pippen told the newspaper.

“I didn’t think those things stood out in the documentary. I thought it was more about Michael trying to uplift himself and to be glorified [the series was co-produced by Jordan’s Jump 23 company]. I think it also backfired to some degree in that people got a chance to see what kind of personality Michael had.”

Pippen added: “I told him [Jordan] I wasn’t too pleased with it. He accepted it. He said, ‘Hey, you’re right.’ That was pretty much it.”