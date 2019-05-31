Scottie Pippen names 5-year-old in lawsuit over damage to Florida house

Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen named a 5-year-old girl in a lawsuit he filed against her parents, accusing the child of vandalizing his Florida home with crayons and markers.

Pippen filed a lawsuit in 2018 against Lindsay Glazer and her husband Jacob Woloshin seeking more than $109,000 for damages done to his Fort Lauderdale home, the Miami Herald reported Thursday. Pippen amended the lawsuit earlier this month to include the girl.

The NBA legend accused Glazer and Woloshin of being a “failure as parents” for allowing the girl to “deface certain elements of the property with markers, crayons, and/or cause damage of similar nature,” The Daily Beast reported, citing court documents.

The couple rented Pippen’s estate after their home was damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017, according to the Miami Herald. Glazer said she paid a $50,000 security deposit, but Pippen’s original suit stated that the deposit wouldn’t cover the damages. The suit alleged that cabinets and drawers were destroyed and animals were allowed to urinate on “anything they chose.”

Marc A. Kuperman, the couple’s attorney, told the Daily Business Review his clients are aware some damage might have been done to the home but nothing close to what Pippen says happened.