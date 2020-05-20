Scottie Pippen is 'beyond livid' about how Michael Jordan portrayed him in 'The Last Dance'

Horace Grant isn’t the only former teammate of Michael Jordan who is unhappy with how he was portrayed in ESPN’s “The Last Dance." You can add Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen to that list too.

According to David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 in Chicago, Pippen, who won six NBA championships with Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during the ‘90s, is “so angry” and “beyond livid” at his teammate for how he came across in the documentary.

Pippen’s unhappiness derives from Jordan calling him "selfish" and that he "didn't realize what he was getting himself into" with the 10-part series that spanned five weeks.

"[Pippen] felt like up until the last few minutes of Game 6 against the Jazz [in the 1998 NBA Finals], it was just 'bash Scottie, bash Scottie, bash Scottie,'" Kaplan said.

This report comes after Grant vehemently denied he fed author Sam Smith information about the team for his book “The Jordan Rules.”

Jordan made the claim during documentary and Grant got his chance at a rebuttal on Tuesday during an interview on ESPN 1000’s “Kap and Co.”

“Lie, lie, lie. ... If MJ had a grudge with me, let's settle this like men,” Grant told the Chicago-based radio station. “Let's talk about it. Or we can settle it another way. But yet and still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source behind [the book]. Sam and I have always been great friends. We're still great friends. But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there. The mere fact that Sam Smith was an investigative reporter. That he had to have two sources, two, to write a book, I guess. Why would MJ just point me out?”

Grant added that if you say something about Jordan, "he's going to try to destroy your character."

Grant confirmed a story from Smith earlier this month. Smith told KNBR that Jordan took Grant’s food away when the forward had a bad game. Grant said he didn’t take it lightly.

“Anybody [who] knows me, as a rookie, if anybody comes up and tries to snatch my food away, I'm going to do my best to beat their a--,” he said. “And believe me, back then, I could have took MJ in a heartbeat. Yes, it's true that he told the flight attendant, 'Well, don't give him anything because he played like crap.' And I went right back at him.

“I said some choice words that I won't repeat here. But I said some choice words and stood up. 'If you want it, you come and get it.' And of course, he didn't move. He was just barking. But that was the story. But anybody [who] knows me, where I come from and what I stand for, come on, man. There's nobody in this Earth would ever come and try to take food off my plate and not get their rear ends beaten.”

Grant, who helped the Bulls to three of their championships, said he last spoke to Jordan about three years ago but wasn’t concerned whether they were still on good terms.

