Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Scola scores 14 of his points in 4th quarter to lead Suns to 99-76 win over Kobe-less Lakers

By | Associated Press

PHOENIX – Luis Scola scored all 14 of his points, including his second 3-pointer of the season, in the fourth quarter Monday night and the Phoenix Suns pulled away for a 99-76 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers, who were without Kobe Bryant for the second straight night.

Steve Nash scored 19 against his former team, but was just 6 of 17 as the Lakers shot 33 percent for the game.

The Suns outscored the Lakers 28-10 in the fourth quarter to snap a four-game losing streak.

Dwight Howard had 16 points and 11 rebounds, but was just 6 of 18 from the field for the Lakers, still without injured Pau Gasol.

Wesley Johnson added 14 points for the Suns, who beat the Lakers in Phoenix for the fourth time in a row.