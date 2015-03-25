Schalke tops Hannover in nine-goal thriller

Schalke snapped a six-game winless streak on Friday by securing a 5-4 home win against Hannover that saw the two sides combine for eight goals in the second half.

Jefferson Farfan tallied the lone goal in the opening 45 minutes for Schalke just before the interval and Julian Draxler doubled the advantage early in the second half.

But Hannover responded with two goals in the span of five minutes as Sergio Pinto and Szabolcs Huszti each found the net for the visitors to level the match at 2-2.

It was then Schalke's turn to go on the attack and the home side took a 4-2 lead with goals from Marco Hoger and Ciprian Marica before Huszti pulled a goal back in quick reply.

But Lewis Holtby put the result out of reach in the 87th minute with his fourth goal of the campaign for Schalke before Mame Biram Diouf netted a late consolation goal for Hannover to cap the scoring.

Schalke moves into fifth place with the win, while Hannover remains in 10th place.

Bayern Munich resumes its Bundesliga campaign at home against Greuther Furth on Saturday and looks to maintain its nine-point lead at the top of the table with three points against last-place Furth.

Second-place Bayer Leverkusen resumes its pursuit of Bayern when the club hosts fourth-place Eintracht and Mainz tangles with Freiburg as both teams enter the weekend on 26 points in the middle of the league.

Hoffenheim is seven points from safety and has lost its last six games and the club will host Monchengladbach, Stuttgart meets up with Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Arena and third-place Borussia Dortmund aims for its second win in five games when the team travels to Werder Bremen.

On Sunday, Nurnberg squares off with Hamburg at EasyCredit Stadium and second- from-the-bottom Augsburg invades Dusseldorf.