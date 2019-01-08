Sarah Thomas will make NFL history, is first woman assigned to officiate playoff game

Sarah Thomas will make NFL history this weekend when she becomes the first woman assigned to officiate a playoff game.

Thomas will be part of the crew working during Sunday’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers. This is her fourth season as an official in the league.

Thomas is no stranger to making history, having become the NFL’s first full-time female official in 2015.

Meanwhile, Terri Valentini, the league’s first female instant replay official, will also achieve an NFL first when she works the playoff game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, according to Yahoo Sports.

Following this week’s games, the remaining teams will go on to play the conference championships before the two remaining teams will meet at Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019.