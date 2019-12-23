Saquon Barkley hopeful for New York Giants' future after strong performance

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was the perfect complement to rookie quarterback Daniel Jones in Sunday’s win over the Washington Redskins and vowed it was just a taste of the organization's future.

Barkley had 279 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in New York's 41-35 overtime victory. He told reporters after the game that he believes that the performance that he and Jones gave was what the team envisioned when they selected both players in the first round of the 2018 and 2019 drafts respectively.

NEW YORK GIANTS' DANIEL JONES SETS ROOKIE MARK IN WIN VS. WASHINGTON REDSKINS

“I think that's kind of what they envisioned when they drafted D.J. and drafted me,” Barkley said. “I think we both have the potential and the talent to play well together and open stuff up for each other.”

Barkley, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, missed three games this season with an ankle injury. He told reporters that Sunday’s game was the best he felt in weeks, and it showed.

ELI MANNING, DANIEL JONES, ENJOY DRINKING GAMES AT HOBOKEN BAR FOLLOWING GIANTS WIN

“I haven't felt this good since the bye week,” he said, according to SNY. “Opportunities, I feel like Philly [in Week 14]. When you go back and watch Philly, we run the ball really well. Just because everyone doesn't get the sixes or sevens because when I hit six- and seven-yard runs, I don't want to take the short ones. Because of Philly, when I break the long runs, we are getting five, getting five. It is just how the game played out. We had to go away from the run and unfortunately, we lost that game. These last two weeks we were able to stay with the run and definitely run the ball in [overtime] and last week ground and pound with like six, seven minutes left.”

Jones finished Sunday's game with 352 passing yards and five touchdown passes. He became the first rookie quarterback to throw for more than 350 passing yards and five touchdown passes without an interception in NFL history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York improved to 4-11 on the season with the win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.