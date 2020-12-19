San Jose State's undefeated season stays alive, captures Mountain West title

San Jose State picked up its first-ever Mountain West Conference championship on Saturday night with a victory over Boise State, 34-20.

It’s the Spartans’ first conference title since 1991 when the school played in the Big West Conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team has been under the radar all year long and had their season thrown for a loop when the Mountain West Conference decided to have an abbreviated season after all. San Jose finished the regular season undefeated after being projected to not even sniff two wins this year.

Nick Starkel, the Spartans’ star quarterback, had an incredible game. He was 32-for-52 with 453 passing yards and three touchdown passes. His three touchdown passes were to different receivers. Tre Walker, Derrick Deese Jr., and Isaiah Hamilton each got on the board against the Broncos.

Walker led all receivers with seven catches for 137 yards.

TEXAS A&M MAKES CASE FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: 'WE CAN PLAY WITH ANYBODY'

Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier finished 20-for-40 with 221 passing yards. The team’s lone offensive touchdown came from a Bachmeir rushing touchdown.

Avery Williams returned a San Jose punt 69 yards for a score in the third quarter and cut the lead to six points.

But Starkel stayed hot in the fourth quarter and added two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Jose State has won each of their games by double digits and can add a Mountain West Conference title to the trophy case.