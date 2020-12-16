San Jose State vs. Boise State: Mountain West Conference title game preview, kickoff time & more

The 2020 Mountain West Conference title game will be between No. 25 San Jose State and Boise State.

Neither team has been closely watched this season as the Mountain West Conference started playing later than normal because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Spartans, however, have played tremendously well and are working toward an undefeated season.

San Jose State, led by Nick Starkel, originally had a matchup against Boise State set for Nov. 28 but COVID-19 issues forced that game to be canceled. Starkel has 1,453 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes through the team’s first six games of the season.

Linebacker Kyle Harmon leads the team with 67 total tackles. Harmon will be tasked with trying to defend against Boise State.

The Broncos’ only loss came against BYU and in their last two games they have managed to pull out wins in squeakers.

Hank Bachmeier has been playing quarterback for Boise State despite having USC transfer Jack Sears on the roster. He has 929 passing yards and six touchdown passes.

Andrew Van Buren has been leading the offense, carrying most of the load. He had eight rushing touchdowns this season and 353 rushing yards.

Here’s what you need to know about the Mountain West title game.

**

SAN JOSE STATE (6-0) VS. BOISE STATE (5-1)

Date: Dec. 19

Time (ET): 4:15 p.m.

TV: FOX

Stadium: Sam Boyd Stadium

Location: Las Vegas

**

RECENT MOUNTAIN WEST TITLE WINNERS

2019: Boise State

2018: Fresno State

2017: Boise State

2016: San Diego State

2015: San Diego State