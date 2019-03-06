San Francisco Giants' Cameron Maybin charged with DUI in Arizona

San Francisco Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin was charged with DUI early Friday morning in Arizona, police said.

Maybin, 31, was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. in Scottsdale after cops said they recorded him driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone, the Arizona Republic reported, citing a police report.

TOM SEAVER, STAR OF 'MIRACLE METS,' SUFFERING FROM SHORT-TERM MEMORY LOSS, EX-TEAMMATE REVEALS IN BOOK

Maybin reportedly told the officer who pulled him over in front of a hotel that he was coming back from a restaurant and had five glasses of wine. Police said he failed to complete most of the field sobriety test, though he was cooperating with the officer.

He agreed to an alcohol breath test and a blood test, according to the Arizona Republic. He reportedly recorded a BAC of .127 and when tested again minutes later a .125. The legal limit in the state is .08.

“We’re aware of the situation and are monitoring,” Giants senior vice president of communications Staci Slaughter told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Giants’ spring training facility is located in Scottsdale.