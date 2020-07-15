San Francisco Giants: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook
What to know about the team going into the 2020 season.
The San Francisco Giants will have to embrace some of the changes during the 2020 season.
Not only will they have to deal with the 60-game sprint, but the Giants will be without two key members of the organization who have been with them for what feels like forever. Bruce Bochy and Buster Posey will not be with the club.
Both, of course, for different reasons. Bochy retired at the end of the 2019 season. He spent 13 seasons with the Giants and helped them win three World Series titles between 2007 and 2019. He was replaced by Gabe Kapler.
Posey is sitting out the season due to health concerns. He and his wife adopted newborn twins and they had been in the NICU when he announced he was not going to play. He is one of the most prominent players to decide against playing the shortened season.
The Giants will have to adapt. Tyler Heineman is set to split time with Rob Brantly behind the plate. The team will look to other veterans like Brandon Crawford, Evan Longoria and Hunter Pence to hold down the fort. The rotation has familiar faces with Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija leading the charge.
San Francisco will be able to compete in the National League West, but a 60-game season could be dicey and a division title is not set in stone.
Through 60 games last season, the Giants were 25-35.
2019 finish: 3rd NL West
2019 record: 77-85
Manager: Gabe Kapler
Projected Starters
C: Tyler Heineman
1B: Brandon Belt
2B: Mauricio Dubon
3B: Evan Longoria
SS: Brandon Crawford
OF: Alex Dickerson
OF: Mike Yastrzemski
OF: Billy Hamilton
DH: Hunter Pence
Pitching Rotation/Closer
SP: Johnny Cueto
SP: Jeff Samardzija
SP: Kevin Gausman
SP: Drew Smyly
SP: Logan Webb
CL: Tony Watson
