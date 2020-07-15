San Francisco Giants: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The San Francisco Giants will have to embrace some of the changes during the 2020 season.

Not only will they have to deal with the 60-game sprint, but the Giants will be without two key members of the organization who have been with them for what feels like forever. Bruce Bochy and Buster Posey will not be with the club.

Both, of course, for different reasons. Bochy retired at the end of the 2019 season. He spent 13 seasons with the Giants and helped them win three World Series titles between 2007 and 2019. He was replaced by Gabe Kapler.

Posey is sitting out the season due to health concerns. He and his wife adopted newborn twins and they had been in the NICU when he announced he was not going to play. He is one of the most prominent players to decide against playing the shortened season.

The Giants will have to adapt. Tyler Heineman is set to split time with Rob Brantly behind the plate. The team will look to other veterans like Brandon Crawford, Evan Longoria and Hunter Pence to hold down the fort. The rotation has familiar faces with Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija leading the charge.

San Francisco will be able to compete in the National League West, but a 60-game season could be dicey and a division title is not set in stone.

Through 60 games last season, the Giants were 25-35.

2019 finish: 3rd NL West

2019 record: 77-85

Manager: Gabe Kapler

Projected Starters

C: Tyler Heineman

1B: Brandon Belt

2B: Mauricio Dubon

3B: Evan Longoria

SS: Brandon Crawford

OF: Alex Dickerson

OF: Mike Yastrzemski

OF: Billy Hamilton

DH: Hunter Pence

Pitching Rotation/Closer

SP: Johnny Cueto

SP: Jeff Samardzija

SP: Kevin Gausman

SP: Drew Smyly

SP: Logan Webb

CL: Tony Watson

