Little League team 'blindsided' after treasurer accused of embezzling more than $30G: reports

A Northern California Little League team was “blindsided” when it learned that its former treasurer had been accused of embezzling more than $30,000 over two years, according to a report.

Authorities say Nancy Morgan, 40, used the Union City team’s credit card to make Amazon purchases, pay her Comcast bill, rent a car and stay several nights at a resort in Reno, Nev., according to the Bay Area's FOX 2. Union City is about 32 miles southeast of San Francisco.

“Nobody wanted to believe it," Veronica Perez, president of the Union City Little League, told FOX 2. "And when we had it all there in black and white, we knew that we had to do something. We couldn’t just let it go."

The league first grew suspicious when Morgan wouldn’t disclose how much money the league made at a fundraiser, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

When later confronted by Union City police, Morgan denied the accusations and reportedly said the Little League’s credit card had been stolen, then claimed she used the credit card by mistake and reimbursed the team, reports said.

Morgan was arrested in March after a six-month investigation. She was unavailable for comment, FOX 2 said.