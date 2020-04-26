San Francisco 49ers: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The San Francisco 49ers made five selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

San Francisco did not have a ton of chances to upgrade their roster, but the first-round selection of Javon Kinlaw may have been their best pick.

The 49ers went pick-less from the second to through the fourth rounds.

Here are who the 49ers chose during the draft.

ROUND 1, PICK 14: JAVON KINLAW, DL

The 49ers selected defensive end Javon Kinlaw with the No. 14 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The former South Carolina defensive end fills a hole left by the 49ers’ trade of DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason. The Niners had traded down to the No. 14 pick, swapping with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ROUND 1, PICK 25: BRANDON AIYUK, WR

The 49ers selected Brandon Aiyuk, the former Arizona State wide receiver, with the No. 25 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. At 6-foot, 205 pounds, Aiyuk has arms and hands measuring 33 1/2 and 9 3/4 inches respectively. At the NFL Combine, he recorded a 4.5 40-yard dash time, a 128-inch broad jump, and a 40-inch vertical jump.

ROUND 5, PICK 153: COLTON MCKIVITZ, OL

The 49ers selected offensive lineman Colton McKivitz with the No. 153 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The West Virginia standout was a Third Team AP All-American selection.

ROUND 6, PICK 190: CHARLIE WOERNER, TE

The 49ers selected tight end Charlie Woerner with the No. 190 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Woener was a standout at Georgia. He had nine catches for 78 yards and a touchdown during his senior season.

ROUND 7, PICK 217: JAUAN JENNINGS, WR

The 49ers selected wide receiver Jauan Jennings with the No. 217 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Jennings played in 13 games for Tennessee in 2019. He had 59 catches for 969 yards and eight touchdowns.

