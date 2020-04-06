Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL Draft
Published

San Francisco 49ers: 2020 NFL Draft profile

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The San Francisco 49ers finished 13-3 during the 2019 season, eventually losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers have seven picks going into the draft. The 49ers acquired three of their picks from other teams – the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

Last year, the 49ers selected defensive end Nick Bosa with the No. 2 pick. Bosa played in 16 games and recorded nine sacks.

Here are the 49ers’ draft picks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

**

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 13 overall (from IND)

First Round, No. 31 overall

Fifth Round, No. 156 overall (from DEN)

Fifth Round, No. 176 overall

Sixth Round, No. 210 overall

Seventh Round, No. 217 overall (from DET)

Seventh Round, No. 245 overall

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here are some of the 49ers’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Joe Walker, LB (signed from ARI)

Kerry Hyder, DE (signed from DAL)

Travis Benjamin, WR (signed from LAC)

Tom Compton, OL (signed from NYJ)

DEPARTURES

Anthony Zettel, DE (signed with MIN)

DeForest Buckner, DT (traded to IND)

Elijah Lee, LB (signed with DET)

Emmanuel Sanders, WR (signed with NO)

Levine Toilolo, TE (signed with NYG)

Sheldon Day, DT (signed with IND)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Andrew Lauderdale, OL

Damontre Moore, DE

Earl Mitchell, DT

Garrett Celek, TE

Jordan Matthews, WR

Mike Person, OL

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_