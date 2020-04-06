San Francisco 49ers: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The San Francisco 49ers finished 13-3 during the 2019 season, eventually losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers have seven picks going into the draft. The 49ers acquired three of their picks from other teams – the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

Last year, the 49ers selected defensive end Nick Bosa with the No. 2 pick. Bosa played in 16 games and recorded nine sacks.

Here are the 49ers’ draft picks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

**

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 13 overall (from IND)

First Round, No. 31 overall

Fifth Round, No. 156 overall (from DEN)

Fifth Round, No. 176 overall

Sixth Round, No. 210 overall

Seventh Round, No. 217 overall (from DET)

Seventh Round, No. 245 overall

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here are some of the 49ers’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Joe Walker, LB (signed from ARI)

Kerry Hyder, DE (signed from DAL)

Travis Benjamin, WR (signed from LAC)

Tom Compton, OL (signed from NYJ)

DEPARTURES

Anthony Zettel, DE (signed with MIN)

DeForest Buckner, DT (traded to IND)

Elijah Lee, LB (signed with DET)

Emmanuel Sanders, WR (signed with NO)

Levine Toilolo, TE (signed with NYG)

Sheldon Day, DT (signed with IND)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Andrew Lauderdale, OL

Damontre Moore, DE

Earl Mitchell, DT

Garrett Celek, TE

Jordan Matthews, WR

Mike Person, OL