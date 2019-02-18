San Diego Fleet's Philip Nelson turns heads with improbable no-look pass

San Diego Fleet quarterback Philip Nelson turned heads Sunday after he completed a bizarre no-look pass to one of his receivers as he was getting chased by Atlanta Legends defensive linemen.

Nelson was attempting to avoid a sack when he turned his back toward his offense and tossed the football over his head like a bouquet of flowers at a wedding.

Luckily for Nelson and the Fleet, tight end Gavin Escobar caught the pass and ran the ball for a short gain.

Nelson made his first start for the Fleet against the Legends, replacing Mike Bercovici who started in last week’s loss to the San Antonio Commanders.

The Fleet defeated the Legends, 24-12, to pick up their first win of the season.