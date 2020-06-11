Expand / Collapse search
Sammy Sosa is gently pushing for Cubs forgiveness

By Greg Joyce | New York Post
Say it ain’t Sosa.

Sammy Sosa is holding out hope for a future Cubs reunion, despite the outfielder not being welcomed back since the club traded him in 2005.

“I don’t see why [I can’t] be invited to Chicago, but you know it’s not in my hands,” Sosa said Tuesday on ESPN 1000’s “Kap & Co.” in Chicago. “I don’t control that; I don’t want to get into much of that because I don’t want to create any inconvenience, or I don’t want people to get mad at me for some reason.

“Hopefully one day it’s gonna happen, but it doesn’t bother me. I just continue living my life. Whatever we have to do, we’ll do it. But I guess we have to wait a little bit longer.”

