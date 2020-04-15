Professional boxer Sam Maxwell appears to suffer Tyson Fury-like mishap

English professional boxer Sam Maxwell has proved to be his own worst enemy during the quarantine.

The 31-year-old light-welterweight was showcasing his at-home workouts on Instagram on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic keeps him out of the ring when he appeared to give himself a black eye after knocking himself in the face.

“My Instagram live workouts are cancelled until further notice,” he said in a tweet.

Maxwell appeared to recreate a moment where English boxer Tyson Fury famously punched himself in the face during a 2009 match.

Some seemed to question whether Maxwell really punched himself in the eye or if it was a skit. Fellow boxer Lyndon Arthur asked on Instagram: "is this real bro?"

He put out a video on Twitter on Tuesday, which appeared to show that he indeed had bruised his eye.

Maxwell said on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday he was going to address what he called "fake news" after posting two screenshots of his alleged mishap.

Maxwell is undefeated in 13 professional matches.