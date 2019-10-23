Brett Favre sympathizes with Sam Darnold, knows a thing or two about 'seeing ghosts'

When Sam Darnold was caught saying he was “seeing ghosts” during Monday night’s blowout loss against the New England Patriots, it resonated with a Hall of Fame quarterback.

Brett Favre revealed Tuesday that “seeing ghosts” was a term that he heard from his former coach Mike Holmgren during his first few seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Before becoming the gunslinger everyone knows today, Favre had 70 touchdown passes and 51 interceptions in his first 47 games in Green Bay. His completion percentage was only 62 percent and he took 95 sacks.

“That’s a term that Mike Holmgren would say to me quite often, my first one, two, three years with the Packers,” Favre said in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It’s not a new term.”

Favre said that “seeing ghosts” is part of the growing pains with young players. Darnold is only in his second season and had his worst performance of his career throwing for fewer than 100 yards and tossing four interceptions in the 33-0 loss.

“It’s really nothing other than being a young player,” he said. “Being exposed to a lot of stuff, and really not so much thrown to the wolves — I don’t think Adam Gase did anything wrong. You’ve got to go in and play.

“You’ve got to go with all your guns blazing, and if he makes mistakes, he makes mistakes. The key is that you learn from them, and you’re going to make more... Over time, the thought is that you see less and less, and you become very familiar with your offense, and I think that’s something that’s often overlooked. I mean, this is a new offense to him, and it’s not to Tom Brady and (Patriots offensive coordinator) Josh McDaniels.”

Darnold made the “seeing ghosts” comments in the second quarter of the game. The remark went viral on social media almost immediately after he said it.

Gase and running back Le’Veon Bell both expressed their frustrations with the comment getting to air.