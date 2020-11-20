Sam Darnold has important decisions to make on Jets future, Mark Sanchez says

The lasting impression New York Jets fans have of Mark Sanchez is the glorious butt fumble that occurred against the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night in 2012.

But Sanchez was also the last person to lead the Jets to a playoff berth and a conference championship game appearance. He helped the 2010 team get there along with LaDanian Tomlinson, Santonio Holmes, David Harris and Bart Scott.

He knows what it takes to win in New York, and the former face of the franchise gave his opinion on the looming drama among the Jets, Sam Darnold and the potential of drafting a new quarterback next year.

“Part of it is that there’s just nothing working in their favor right now, right? It’s not a real veteran group, it’s not guys who played together for a long time and there isn’t just a star-studded cast that can figure it out or just use their talent and make plays. So it’s really the triple threat in the wrong direction,” Sanchez said during a recent appearance on the New York Post’s “Gang’s All Here” podcast.

“…There’s just so much uncertainty that it’s almost impossible for a quarterback to have success with all those circumstances. I feel for him.”

Sanchez said the young quarterback has some tough decisions to make coming up.

“Because of the way things have transpired, he’s got to make some serious decisions about the longevity of his career and whether or not playing the rest of this year is even worth it,” he said. “If it’s in his best interest. If this season is at a loss, which it looks like already. It’s not like they’re going to turn around and make a playoff run. Now you get into these tough decisions as a competitor thinking, ‘Man, maybe my time’s up here and that’s OK. Maybe it’s best for both sides to move on.’”

Sanchez said Darnold is still someone “you invest in.”

Darnold has shown promise in his first three seasons but has yet to play in all 16 games. In 32 games, he has recorded 6,934 passing yards, 39 touchdown passes and 34 interceptions.

But the Jets have not put a great offense around him. The team has been ranked 29th or worse in total yards and 23rd or worse in points scored since 2018. Robby Anderson, who was the team’s top receiver in 2018 and 2019 bounced to a new team. Le’Veon Bell was cut during the 2020 season. Jamison Crowder has been a solid pass catcher but he’s not the No. 1 receiver the Jets need.

It will be interesting to see what the Jets do over the next six months.