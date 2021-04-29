Saints looking to trade up into top 10, Falcons fielding calls for No. 4 pick: reports

The News Orleans Saints were busy Thursday morning making calls in an effort to trade up for a top 10 pick, according to multiple reports.

There was no indication if New Orleans' attempts were successful but, according to reports from the NFL Network and ESPN, they were reaching out to other teams in the top 10 to trade up from the No. 28 pick.

Sources also told ESPN that the urgency to move up isn’t motivated by the desire to select a quarterback, although if a certain player is still available they would reconsider.

The Saints' most glaring hole is at cornerback but it’s not likely that any of the top five prospects will be available at No. 28.

According to ESPN, the Atlanta Falcons have received the most interest with the No.4 pick but as of Thursday afternoon there have been no offers worth seriously considering.

"Plenty of teams, I’m talking almost every single team in the league has called (GM) Terry Fontenot to find out if they would be willing to trade out of that four spot," ESPN’s Dianna Russini said. "The Falcons have yet to receive an offer to trade back that has value."

Fontenot did not dismiss the idea of trading back but said there are a lot of unknown elements that will influence that decision.

"There are still variables involved so we know the players that we will be discussing there and we can all anticipate the first three picks but it has to actually happen," he said, according to the team website. "And then from that point we have to weigh the options of do we trade back compared to the player we could get at four if we trade back, what would be the value? So we have to weigh all of those different variables."