Saints' Sean Payton says 'we'll have a Plan B' ahead of Week 1 game vs Packers

As Hurricane Ida continues to leave its mark on New Orleans, the Saints are trying to figure out where they will play their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 12.

The home of the Saints – Caesar’s Superdome – could potentially have damage from the hurricane and the team may have to find another location. Saints head coach Sean Payton was on a conference call with reporters on Monday and he said that a lot is still up in the air leading up to the start of the regular season.

"We don’t know relative on Week 1 in the Superdome," Payton told reporters . "We’ll have a Plan B. There’s a lot of things from a priority standpoint that are more important to our city."

Ida was a Category 4 storm when it hit Louisiana exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina swept down and crushed the city. Back then, the Saints played their first home game of the season in New York against the Giants. New Orleans was considered the home team in that matchup.

As the team prepares for Green Bay, Payton said they plan on sticking to a "similar schedule" this week. Payton was asked if he thinks the team will return to their facility for practice next week, but he doesn’t believe it’s going to happen.

"I don't think so and I think that would be unrealistic," Payton said. "And so I think what's more realistic, is once this roster gets reduced, I kind of see these guys Wednesday (after practice), taking some time away, a lot of these guys will have back to where they're from originally, maybe and then me on Wednesday, telling them, ‘Hey, I'll see you guys Sunday night and here's where we are going to be and we are going to start practicing on Monday.' We just have to fill in that last point. But I don't see that realistically (practicing in Metairie)."