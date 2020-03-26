Saints coach Sean Payton 'cleared' after revealing coronavirus diagnosis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said in a radio interview Wednesday he was “cleared” and “doing well” a week after he announced he had contracted the coronavirus.

Payton told WWL Radio he was cleared Tuesday and had been moseying around the house until his isolation orders ended.

“I'm doing well. I was cleared yesterday,” Payton said. “It's been quite a process. You spend a lot of time trying to learn as much as you can about it. We're certainly seeing it on the news 24/7.

“So I've been fortunate. You stay inside like everyone's doing, and you find ways to pass the time. We had a competition committee meeting the other day on teleconference. But I'm feeling a lot better. And unfortunately, my appetite didn't dissipate at all during that time. You know, you watch a lot of Netflix, then you go on to Twitter, and you see everyone else is watching the same shows.”

Payton told ESPN last week had tested positive for the coronavirus after not feeling well. He said he cautioned people to take the disease seriously.

"This is not just about social distancing," Payton told ESPN at the time. "It's shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It's not complicated to do what they're asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact.

"I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I'm lucky. Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can't handle it. So we all need to do our part. It's important for every one of us to do our part."

Payton was the first NFL-connected person to reveal he had the virus.

Louisiana has had at least 1,795 reported coronavirus cases and at least 65 deaths.