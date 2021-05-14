Saints not requiring COVID vaccination proof for fans to attend home games

The New Orleans Saints made clear Friday that the organization wasn’t going to force fans to show proof they've received a COVID vaccination before entering the Superdome for games.

The Saints shot down a tweet teasing whether the team was going to have vaccination rules. The team also encouraged anyone who does attend games this fall to get the coronavirus vaccine anyway.

"The New Orleans Saints have no intention of requiring that our fans provide any confirmation of a COVID vaccination to attend our games. However, we do encourage our fans to get vaccinated," the team said.

The Saints did not have fans in the seats when the 2020 NFL season started but gradually began allowing some people in the building for games over the course of the season.

Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District (LSED) officials said they were going to watch the vaccination rates and are hopeful a fully packed Superdome would be possible later this year.

"We’ve got to be careful that all of the fans that are coming into that facility are vaccinated accordingly, so that we don’t get a COVID spread," LSED Chairman Kyle France told WWL-TV. "That’s very, very important."

The Saints' 2021 season begins at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 12.