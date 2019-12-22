New Orleans Saints' Mike Thomas sets single-season receptions record

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas had 12 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown in the team’s 38-28 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and broke a single-season record in the process.

Thomas broke Marvin Harrison’s record for most catches in a single season. Thomas had 133 going into the game against the Titans but his one dozen catches pushed him to 145 for the season, eclipsing’s Harrison’s mark of 143 he set in the 2002 season.

PANTHERS' VERNON BUTLER EJECTED FROM GAME FOR THROWING PUNCH, GIVES FANS MIDDLE FINGER ON WAY OUT

Thomas’ record-setter Sunday is just one part of a fantastic year for the wide receiver. He had already become the first player in NFL history to record at least 90 catches in each of his first four seasons of his career.

He also set the Saints’ single-season catch record in Monday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. In that game, Drew Brees broke the record for most touchdown passes all-time.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS STARS DEDICATE WIN TO TEAMMATE C.J. BEATHARD, WHOSE BROTHER WAS FATALLY STABBED

Thomas is likely to finish the season with the most catches and most receiving yards this season. It will be the second straight year he leads the league in receptions and first season he leads in receiving yards.

New Orleans improved to 12-3 on the year, while Tennessee fell to 8-7.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Saints have the playoffs around the corner with one more game left in the 2019 season.