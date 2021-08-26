Saints' Michael Thomas suing former landlord for over $1 million: report

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is suing his former landlord for over $1 million claiming the owner interrupted his offseason training program and failed to return his $60,000 deposit, according to a report.

Court documents obtained by TMZ Sports state that between Feb. 4 and April 5 the veteran wideout had agreed to pay $60,000 a month to stay at the Bel-Air area mansion where he would spend the offseason training.

According to the records, the owner agreed to leave Thomas alone. He paid the lease in full in addition to one month’s deposit. But upon moving in, Thomas claims the landlord broke the terms of his agreement.

Thomas said the owner "repeatedly" showed up unannounced, interrupting his workouts and that several things in the home, including the pool, garage doors and kitchen appliances, had issues.

He also alleges that the landlord refused to return his deposit after the moveout date.

The lawsuit comes amid a turbulent offseason for Thomas.

He underwent ankle surgery in June but, according to NOLA.com , Thomas was dealing with the injury all last season and he may have needed surgery earlier on. He reportedly ignored phone calls from team officials during the offseason after he went out and sought a second opinion.

Head coach Sean Payton said in July that Thomas should’ve undergone surgery sooner, seemingly prompting Thomas to send a cryptic tweet aimed at the Saints.

"They tried to damage your reputation," he wrote. "You saved theirs by not telling your side of the story."