New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas criticizes Oakland Raiders GM amid Antonio Brown drama

New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas took a subtle shot at Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock in the midst of drama involving wide receiver Antonio Brown on Thursday.

While Brown reportedly had it out with Mayock and threatened to punch him in the face, Thomas appeared to show support for Brown in a tweet.

OAKLAND RAIDERS 2019 NFL OUTLOOK: SCHEDULE, PLAYERS TO WATCH & MORE

“I wouldn’t take Mike Mayock to serious either for the simple fact he had the nerves to rank 5 guys higher then me coming out the draft. And we all know how that worked out,” he wrote. “Who Dat tho.”

NFL FLAMEOUT COMPARES OWN CAREER WITH ANTONIO BROWN'S AFTER LATEST DRAMA WITH OAKLAND RAIDERS

Thomas was referring to Mayock’s previous gig as a draft expert with the NFL Network before he joined the Raiders’ front office as general manager.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Raiders reportedly plan to suspend Brown for the first game of the season Monday over the incident between him and Mayock.