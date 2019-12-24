New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas delivers gifts to children's hospital day after setting catch record

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas broke the single-season mark for receptions Sunday and by Monday he was spreading some holiday cheer to several children.

Thomas visited Ochsner Hospital for Children in southeast Louisiana and handed out Christmas gifts to pediatric patients. The star wide receiver was handing out toys and board games and spent time with several fans, taking pictures and signing autographs.

Hospital workers also congratulated Thomas on his record-breaking mark with a banner that read, “Congratulations! #13.”

Thomas had 12 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown in the team’s 38-28 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He broke Marvin Harrison’s record for most catches in a single season. Thomas had 133 going into the game against the Titans but his one dozen catches pushed him to 145 for the season, eclipsing’s Harrison’s mark of 143 set in the 2002 season.

Thomas’ record-setter Sunday is just one part of an epic year for the wide receiver. He had already become the first player in NFL history to record at least 90 catches in each of his first four seasons.

He also set the Saints’ single-season catch record last week against the Indianapolis Colts. In that game, Drew Brees broke the record for most touchdown passes all-time.

Thomas is likely to finish the season with the most catches and most receiving yards this season. It will be the second straight year he leads the league in receptions and the first season in which he leads in receiving yards.