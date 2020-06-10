Saints' Malcolm Jenkins thinks the NFL needs to address Colin Kaepernick to 'end up on the right side of history'

New Orleans Saints’ Malcolm Jenkins thinks the NFL “won’t end up on the right side of history” unless Colin Kapernick gets an apology or ends up on a roster somewhere.

While appearing on “CBS This Morning,” Jenkins discussed the NFL’s response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man who died last month while in the custody of Minneapolis police, as it relates to Kapernick’s 2016 protests where he kneeled during the national anthem.

"I still don't think [the NFL has] gotten it right. Until they apologize, specifically, to Colin Kaepernick, or assign him to a team, I don't think that they will end up on the right side of history," Jenkins said, according to ESPN.

"At the end of the day, they've listened to their players, they've donated money, they've created an Inspire Change platform; they've tried to do things up to this point. But it's been one player in particular that they have ignored and not acknowledged, and that's Colin Kaepernick."

Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a video last week apologizing for the league's handling of Kaepernick’s protest and its response to the other players that joined him.

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," he said in the video.

"Without black players, there would be no National Football League and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff. We are listening, I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family."

But Jenkins isn’t alone in believing that the NFL is falling short of what it needs to do in order to bring around change.

Chicago Bears’ safety Jordan Lucas said Tuesday that Goodell needs to specifically address Kaepernick.

“I think (Goodell’s video) was good,” he said during a Zoom call. “I think it was what the world needed to hear from the NFL. But it wasn’t enough. And I say that to only say this: Colin Kaepernick still needs to be addressed in order to make it right.”