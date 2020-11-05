Saints' Janoris Jenkins misses mark on Giants' Daniel Jones criticism

Janoris Jenkins took aim -- at least he tried to -- at Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones this week after his former teammate led New York to its seventh loss of the season, this time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

The New Orleans Saints cornerback posted a picture of the game on his Snapchat Monday with the caption: “A Duke QB over Lamar (Jackson). N [sic] wonder y they can't win.. LMMFAO.”

The only problem? Jones and Jackson were drafted in two different classes.

Danny Dimes was drafted No. 6 overall out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft while the Baltimore Ravens quarterback drafted No. 32 overall out of Louisville -- the year before.

The Giants instead used their No. 2 pick that year to draft Penn State star running back Saquon Barkley.

Jenkins appears to still be holding on to some resentment after the Giants released him in 2019 for tweeting a derogatory term to a fan. Jenkins was quickly picked up by the Saints but later apologized for what he said, adding that the term was simply “part of my culture, a part of my slang that I use.”

The one-time Pro Bowler signed a $16.75 million contract extension with the Saints in March. He has totaled 27 tackles, zero sacks and one interception in five games this season.