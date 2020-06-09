Saints' Jameis Winston not worried about backup job in New Orleans: 'I'm one of the best quarterbacks to play'

Jameis Winston might be starting the 2020 season off as a backup quarterback to Drew Brees, but he’s not letting the new role define his “worth.”

Winston said in an interview with Bleacher Report Tuesday that while many are doubting his abilities after he was released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a 7-9 finish, he “knows his worth.”

UTAH DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MORGAN SCALLEY SUSPENDED OVER 2013 TEXT THAT INCLUDED ‘RACIST LANGUAGE’

"... I know day in and day out, without publicly coming in and saying it, that historically I'm one of the best quarterbacks to play the game."

The Heisman Trophy winner was drafted No. 1 overall by the Bucs in 2015, where he was an instant success. He beat several franchise rookie records, including being the team’s first rookie quarterback to ever be named to a Pro Bowl.

He had a strong second year but his numbers began to decline in the years that followed.

In the final year of his rookie contract, Winston drastically turned things around and led the NFL in passing yards with 5,109 yards. Despite finishing with 33 touchdowns, Winston threw 30 interceptions and failed to help the Bucs make it to the playoffs.

MLB ACCUSES UMPIRE ANGEL HERNANDES OF EAVESDROPPING IN ON 2019 INVESTIGATION: REPORTS

He was released by the team not long after legendary quarterback Tom Brady signed a monster two-year deal taking over the starting job. Shortly after, Winston signed with the New Orleans Saints.

But he isn’t looking at his new role in New Orleans as negatively as some of his critics are.

"It's different when you have someone who's a Hall of Fame quarterback that you can ask," he said of Brees. "He can say, 'Hey, bro, don't watch this stuff. Just watch me. Come work out with me. Let's work out together. Let's do this again. Let's watch film together.' Now he has no choice because I'm going to be sitting in the room. I'm going to be with him every day."

The 26-year-old signal-caller said he believes he still has plenty of time to shine.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"There's people talking about me like I'm an old, washed-up quarterback. Like I'm 40 years old. I've got so much life. I've got so much energy, man … This is not over for me," the 26-year-old added.