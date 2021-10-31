Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans Saints
Published

Saints' Jameis Winston leaves game after knee buckles on tackle

Jameis Winston was putting together a solid season as the Saints' starting quarterback

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston left a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday when he suffered an apparent knee injury early in the second quarter.

Winston was scrambling and was taken down by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, who grabbed Winston by the collar. Winston’s left knee appeared to buckle in an unusual way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is brought down with a horse-collar tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) in the first half in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is brought down with a horse-collar tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) in the first half in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

He was helped off the field and later taken into the locker room on a cart. He was 6-for-10 passing for 56 yards and 40 rushing yards before the injury.

Trevor Siemian was thrust into the game in place of Winston because Taysom Hill is still out with an injury.

MATT RYAN'S HAND BLEEDS PROFUSELY DURING FALCONS-PANTHERS GAME

Winston was looking forward to playing against his former team.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

"I’m trying to go out there and beat everybody that we play no matter who it is," he said before Sunday’s game, via WWL Radio. "I think that’s the most important thing … that I’ve learned in this league. It’s about winning games. And any way that I can do that — win games — I’m up for that."

​​"I’ve always been an emotional football player. I think that’s something that I’m trying to work on, being present instead of being stuck in my feelings," Winston continued. "As a quarterback, we have to be present at all times and aware of everything that’s going on. Sometimes too much emotion can lead us to places that we don’t want to go. I come from a level of gratitude and optimism."

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is tended to after being injured in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is tended to after being injured in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Winston has thrown for 1,114 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com