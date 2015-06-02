Saints ink DE Jordan to 5-year extension

Metairie, LA (SportsNetwork.com) - The New Orleans Saints signed defensive end Cameron Jordan to a five-year extension on Tuesday.

With the extension, Jordan, selected 24th overall by the Saints in the 2011 NFL Draft, is under contract for six years through the 2020 season.

According to the Times-Picayune, the deal is worth $60 million.

"Since his arrival, Cameron has progressed into one of the core players on our team both on and off the field," New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis said. "He's had a great start to his career here and we're excited about him being one of the mainstays to our defense moving forward."

Jordan compiled 51 tackles, 7 1/2 sacks and one interception in 16 starts last season. In 2013, he was selected to the Pro Bowl after posting a career-high 12 1/2 sacks.

The 25-year-old California product has started all but one of 64 games spanning four seasons for the Saints, recording 196 tackles and 29 sacks.