Saints fans call for rematch after controversial game sends Rams to Super Bowl

New Orleans Saints fans are calling for a redo of Sunday’s NFC championship game after a non-pass of interference enabled the Rams to steal the game with a 26-23 victory and advance to the Super Bowl.

Nearly 524,000 New Orleans fans as of Monday have signed an online petition to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who they say has the authority to allow a rematch if “extraordinarily unfair acts” have an effect on the outcome of a game.

CONTROVERSIAL NON-CALL OVERSHADOWS RAMS-SAINTS NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

“Due to refs’ inability to properly officiate at the game, we the undersigned want a re-match against L.A. on Sunday, Jan. 27,” reads the petition. “It’s the only fair solution to this travesty of epic proportions.”

The controversial call came in the fourth quarter with the teams tied at 20 and less than 2 minutes remaining. Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman clashed with Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before a pass from Drew Brees arrived inside the 5-yard line, forcing the Saints to settle for Wil Lutz’s 31-yard field goal and a 3-point lead. A pass interference would have given the Saints a first down and enabled them to run the clock down before potentially kicking a game-winning field goal.

Rams placekicker Greg Zuerlein later sent the game into overtime with a 57-yard field goal. New Orleans got the ball first in the overtime period, but quarterback Drew Brees had a pass intercepted by L.A.'s John Johnson III. The Rams were able to gain only 15 yards, but that was just enough room for Zuerlein to kick another field goal, sending his team to Super Bowl 53.