Saints' Drew Brees battled torn rotator cuff, injured foot during regular season, wife reveals

Drew Brees looked like a version of his former self in the New Orleans Saints divisional round loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it’s likely because he battled a number of injuries throughout the 2020 season.

Brees’ wife, Brittany Brees, shared an emotional post on Instagram where she revealed that the veteran quarterback played through the regular season with a torn rotator cuff and torn fascia, on top of his reported injuries which included 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

"This has been the hardest year of our lives, yet in some ways one of the best," her post read. "This year has shaped us and strengthened us. It has shown us what is truly important, and what is not. I am so proud of you and the man you are."

She continued: "The fact that you played this entire year with a torn rotator cuff, torn fascia in your foot, ... then later 11 broken ribs a collapsed lung ... yet did not complain once ...makes me think I should not have taken the epidural while giving birth to the kids!"

Brees sustained several rib fractures and a collapsed lung after taking a heavy hit during the Saints’ Week 9 game against the San Francisco 49ers. He would miss four games before returning.

It’s unclear at which point Brees dealt with the other unreported injuries but according to WWLTV, Brees was seen with KT on his right shoulder when the Saints played the Chicago Bears in Week 7.

Brees, in what was likely the final game of his career, was 19-for-34 with 134 yards and a touchdown pass against the Bucs on Sunday. He threw three interceptions in the game.

While there has been no official word on his retirement, Brittany Brees post seemed to hint at it.

"This is definitely not how I prayed this year would end and to say my heart is broken for you is an understatement but God’s plans are always better," she wrote. "Your children have watched you handle it all with integrity, grace, and the most amazing work ethic. We r so proud of you."