Saints' Drew Brees suffers 11 rib fractures, most sustained during Bucs game 2 weeks ago

Injured New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is progressing well, but he said doctors discovered several more rib fractures Saturday night.

Initial reports Monday indicated that Brees suffered five fractured ribs, but he told ESPN on Saturday that further X-rays and CAT scans revealed a total of 11 rib fractures -- eight on his left side and three on his right.

TODD GURLEY HELPS SURPRISE ATLANTA MILITARY FAMILY WITH TRANSITIONAL HOUSING

Brees was unable to finish last week’s game against the 49ers after absorbing a heavy hit on a sack attempt by 287-pound San Francisco defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who was penalized for roughing on the play.

The quarterback was placed on the injured reserve list Friday, meaning he would miss at least three games -- beginning with the Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

But Brees believes that not all of his injuries stemmed from Street’s tackle.

The 2009 Super Bowl champ told ESPN that all of the fractures on his left side were likely sustained during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game two weeks ago but were only visible on his new scans after the swelling went down.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The hope is Brees will be able to return in Week 14. In the meantime, head coach Sean Payton named Taysom Hill the starter against the Falcons on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.