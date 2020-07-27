Saints' Drew Brees donating $5M to help build healthcare centers in Louisiana

Drew Brees and his wife Brittany are donating $5 million through the “Brees Dream Foundation” to help build healthcare centers around Louisiana, the New Orleans Saints quarterback announced on Monday.

“Brittany and I have always tried to address the greatest needs of our communities through our foundation and personal giving,” Brees wrote on Instagram. “Today we are very excited to announce another donation of $5 million in partnership with Ochsner Health to build numerous healthcare centers throughout Louisiana in the communities that need it most. We will continue to bridge the gap to bring healthcare, education, and economic equity to all of our communities. We are proud to bring the first of these health care centers to New Orleans East later this year.”

IRVING COMMITS $1.5 MILLION FOR WNBA PLAYERS SKIPPING SEASON

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Back in March, Brees donated $5 million to help feed people in the state during the coronavirus pandemic. Also in the video, Brees added that “as we work through one of the greatest challenges of our lifetimes, our health and wellness has never been more important.”

“Our family is honored to help break down barriers and give back to the incredible people of Louisiana,” Brittany Brees said.