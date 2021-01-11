Saints delete tweet of Drew Brees in '#SayHerName' shirt after backlash

The New Orleans Saints received some backlash on social media Sunday before their wild-card playoff game after deleting a tweet that showed Drew Brees in a "#SayHerName" shirt.

Brees and his Saints teammates have worn the shirt throughout the season in support of getting justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a police raid in Kentucky in March.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The picture of Brees was tweeted by the Saints and caused some to believe he was supporting a woman who was killed by police in Washington, D.C., when a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

New Orleans deleted the tweet and posted another one showing defensive back Malcolm Jenkins in the same shirt along with an explanation of why they were wearing the shirts. Jenkins has been one of the biggest NFL voices in the fight for social justice. It's unclear why the Saints deleted the original tweet in the first place.

DREW BREES ON FACING TOM BRADY IN THE DIVISIONAL ROUND: 'I GUESS IT WAS INEVITABLE'

Brees created a firestorm over the summer when he said players should stand for the national anthem.

Brees told Yahoo Finance in June he would "never agree" with anyone who would kneel during the national anthem. NFL players had vowed to protest in some way during the season to draw attention to police brutality and social injustice in the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death on May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis.

His comments drew sharp rebuke from several players, including his own teammates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He would apologize and later call his comments a "missed opportunity."