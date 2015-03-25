Saints add former UNLV standout defensive lineman Isaako Aaitui

The New Orleans Saints signed defensive tackle Isaako Aaitui to a two-year deal Thursday.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Aaitui is entering his third year as a pro out of UNLV. He was on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad for part of the 2011 season, then spent the 2012 preseason with Miami and the New York Jets.

Aaitui was two-year starter at UNLV, where as a senior in 2010 he played in 13 games, starting 12, and ranked second on the Rebels in tackles for losses with five.