Sacre, Gonzaga roll past Santa Clara

Robert Sacre posted 20 points to lift No. 62 win over Santa Clara.

Sam Dower had 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench while Kevin Pangos added 10 points for the Bulldogs (21-4, 11-2 WCC), who have won four straight.

Evan Roquemore had 21 points and six assists and Raymond Cowels III donated 16 points and four steals for the Broncos (8-18, 0-13), who have dropped their past 14 games.

Santa Clara kept pace with Gonzaga early, but the Bulldogs used a 10-0 run to take a 19-11 lead that Dower capped with a jumper with 8 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

Gonzaga continued to run in front for the rest of the half and took a 32-27 lead into the locker room.

A three-point play from Gary Bell early in the second half staked Gonzaga to a 42-31 lead, but a three-pointer from Roquemore cut the score to 45-43 with 14 minutes to play.

Gonzaga, though, answered with another burst and a Guy Landry Edi tip-in and Bell three-pointer made it a 59-47 game halfway through the final 20 minutes.

That broke Santa Clara's back as it was unable to get closer than seven the rest of the way.

Game Notes

Gonzaga plays at San Francisco on Saturday...Santa Clara hosts BYU on Saturday...Gonzaga leads the all-time series, 47-30.