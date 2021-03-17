Sabres' Taylor Hall leaves bloodied against Devils after taking puck to the face

Buffalo Sabres star forward Taylor Hall briefly left Tuesday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils after getting hit in the face with a puck.

Hall was taken to the locker room just three minutes into the first period after taking a slapshot directly to the face from teammate Colin Miller.

He appeared to go down after getting shoved from behind by Devils defenseman P.K. Subban.

Hall’s injury looked significant but the 2018 Hart Trophy winner was able to return in the second period. It was not clear on Wednesday if he has been cleared to play in Thursday’s game against the Boston Bruins.

Tuesday’s incident came just hours after Russian hockey player Timur Fayzutdinov, 19, died after tragically being struck in the head with a puck during an MHL playoff game on Friday.

Video from the game showed Fayzutdinov being hit from close range in the neutral zone. He instantly dropped in pain and was seen grabbing at his head. He died three days later after succumbing to his injuries.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," the KHL said in a statement.

The Sabres would go on to lose 3-2 on Tuesday, marking their 12th consecutive loss. Head coach Ralph Krueger was fired as a result on Wednesday after less than two seasons with the organization.

Buffalo’s 0-10-2 streak matches the third-worst in team history, and it’s the longest since a team-record 14 straight losses midway through the 2014-15 season. At 6-18-4, the Sabres rank last in the NHL in victories and points, and they have been shut out as many times as they’ve won this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.