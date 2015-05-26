Sabres place Girgensons on injured reserve

Buffalo, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - The Buffalo Sabres on Thursday placed forward Zemgus Girgensons on injured reserve.

Since the minimum amount of time a player must spend on IR is seven days, Girgensons could still return this season after being hit with a shot in the ankle during Tuesday's game against Columbus.

Sabres coach Ted Nolan said the injury was not as bad as initially feared.

"We will see him before the end of the season," Nolan said before Thursday's game against Vancouver. "It's bad, but not as bad as we thought."

When asked if it was a broken bone, Nolan said it could be, but added that it "could be healed in two weeks."

Girgensons is tied for the team lead with 15 goals and second in scoring with 30 points.

Tyler Ennis, who leads the Sabres with 33 points and also has 15 goals, will miss Thursday's game with a lower-body injury. He was also hurt in Tuesday's game against Columbus.

The Sabres on Thursday recalled forwards Zac Dalpe and Phil Varone from their American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester.