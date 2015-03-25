Sabres hope to build momentum in LA

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Buffalo Sabres hope to build off a victory over one of the top teams in the league as they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

The Sabres had won just two of their first 16 games before notching a 5-4 shootout win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The setback was only San Jose's fifth of the season.

Netminder Ryan Miller faced a lot of action and was up to the task. He made 47 saves on a career-high 51 shots faced, then yielded just one goal in the four- round shootout.

Matt Moulson and Cody Hodgson had goals in the tiebreaker and Moulson added two assists in regulation for a second straight game to give him six points in four games with the Sabres.

Tyler Ennis and Drew Stafford both had a goal and an assist, while Henrik Tallinder and Cody McCormick also lit the lamp as Buffalo snapped a four-game slide in the opener of a three-game swing out west.

"To go on the road and play a team like San Jose and come in here and get two points is a big thing for us," Sabres head coach Ron Rolston said. "It's our obligation now to build on that as a team. I liked our effort tonight."

Miller picked up his second win of the season and is 4-1-1 in his career versus the Kings with a 2.38 goals against average in seven meetings.

The Sabres have won two straight and six of their last eight versus the Kings, including a 4-2 victory in Berlin, Germany on Oct. 8, 2011.

Buffalo is set to visit Los Angeles for the first time since Jan. 21, 2010 and is 1-6-1 with a tie in its last nine games in L.A. in this series.

The Kings have been out of action since Saturday, when they dropped a 4-3 decision to the visiting Nashville Predators. Dustin Brown and Mike Richards scored third-period goals to tie the contest, but the Preds' David Legwand put home the game-winner with 3:56 to play.

Anze Kopitar added a goal and an assist, but Jonathan Quick allowed four goals on just 17 shots faced.

"It doesn't matter where you are, if you get four goals scored on you, you're going to lose," Kings head coach Darryl Sutter said.

Los Angeles, which had won three of its previous four, could be without forward Jeff Carter for a second straight game because of a lower-body injury. He is tied for the club lead with five goals and is fourth with nine points.

Fellow forward Jarret Stoll exited the Preds game early with an upper-body injury and his status is also unknown.

Quick should get a shot at rebounding tonight and is 2-0-0 with a 2.54 GAA in his career versus the Sabres.