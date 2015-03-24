Sabres activate defenseman Gorges, place McCormick on IR and recall Schaller from AHL

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges has been activated off the injured reserve list after missing seven games with a knee injury.

The move was announced Tuesday, before the Sabres' home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Sabres also placed veteran forward Cody McCormick on injured reserve and recalled forward Tim Schaller from their American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester. McCormick has missed three games since sustaining a concussion.

Schaller is back in Buffalo after playing in a 4-3 shootout win at Montreal on Saturday. He was returned to Rochester on Sunday.